Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MAKSY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

