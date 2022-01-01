Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.09.

LABP opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

