$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE:IR opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

