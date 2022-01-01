Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Get Inventiva alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

IVA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.