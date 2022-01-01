Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Roth Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

