Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Roth Capital

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
