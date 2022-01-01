Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $90.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $26,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,471 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

