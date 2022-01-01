Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.