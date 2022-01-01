Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $380.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.