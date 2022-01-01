Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $500.00 at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

ULTA stock opened at $412.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

