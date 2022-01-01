TD Securities Lowers K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$49.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$34.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The stock has a market cap of C$365.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.71. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$33.36 and a twelve month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

