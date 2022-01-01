Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Future FinTech Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 421% compared to the typical volume of 1,361 call options.

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.