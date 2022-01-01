Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Future FinTech Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 421% compared to the typical volume of 1,361 call options.
Shares of Future FinTech Group stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.