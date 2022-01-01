H.I.S. Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of HISJF opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

