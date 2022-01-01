Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 215,962 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.