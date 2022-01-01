ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

SBM opened at $9.23 on Friday. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Basic Materials stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.80% of ProShares Short Basic Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

