ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $86.91 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

