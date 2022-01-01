Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.11. 272,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 250,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Specifically, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a P/E ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

