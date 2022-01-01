Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 365% compared to the typical volume of 954 call options.

BNS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

