Analysts Set Expectations for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

