Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,874 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the typical daily volume of 580 put options.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

XEL opened at $67.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

