Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $16.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.04 million to $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SCM opened at $13.02 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

