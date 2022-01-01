Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

DDL opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

