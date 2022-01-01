Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

