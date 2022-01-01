Brokers Set Expectations for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.