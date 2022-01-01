Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.