Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,424,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.