CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £642.32 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($863.45).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.54) on Friday. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 226.74 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 344.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCX shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

