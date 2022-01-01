The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious Buys 1,170,000 Shares

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious acquired 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($267,374.65).
Shares of Fulham Shore stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £117.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.94. The Fulham Shore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.
Fulham Shore Company Profile
