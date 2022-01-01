The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious Buys 1,170,000 Shares

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious acquired 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($267,374.65).

Shares of Fulham Shore stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £117.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.94. The Fulham Shore PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

