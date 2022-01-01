Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $393,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

