Numeraire Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $188.24 million and $11.17 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $31.97 or 0.00067371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,256 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

