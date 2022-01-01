Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $49.99. 4,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.