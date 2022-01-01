Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Down 1.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.05. 6,785,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

