Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

