DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $1,865.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,617,656 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

