PARSIQ Market Capitalization Tops $58.09 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $58.09 million and $1.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00377077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009454 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.01294935 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

