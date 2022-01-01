Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,595.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,595.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00315009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,304 coins and its circulating supply is 562,988 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

