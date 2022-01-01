Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Down 29.7%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s stock price fell 29.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.57 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.19 ($0.18). 119,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.68.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

