Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 63,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 26,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several analysts recently commented on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.