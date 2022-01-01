Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.28. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Winpak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

