Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Kava has a market capitalization of $612.50 million and $94.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00232864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00515046 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,705,830 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

