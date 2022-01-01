Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 0.6%

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.55 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.55 ($1.06). 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £37.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

