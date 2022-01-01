Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €156.30 ($177.61) and last traded at €155.60 ($176.82). Approximately 9,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.40 ($176.59).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($157.95).

Get Sixt alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €153.17 and its 200-day moving average is €131.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.