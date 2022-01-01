Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.40 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.67). 54,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 94,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.70).

The company has a market cap of £84.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($181,476.00).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

