WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 34,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 88,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000.

