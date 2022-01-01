Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $2,225.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.81 or 0.07952645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00315129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.00928356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.95 or 0.00506726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00260354 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

