RealFevr Market Cap Reaches $7.70 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $443,116.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.40 or 0.07876912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.36 or 0.99851140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007938 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

