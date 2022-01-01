Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $403,813.73 and $693.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

