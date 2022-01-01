Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Handshake has a market cap of $126.96 million and $765,797.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.07 or 0.07957988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00315618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.20 or 0.00929102 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00498343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00260331 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 452,930,527 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

