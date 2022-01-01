Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $56,576.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

