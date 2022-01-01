Donut Price Tops $0.0053 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $632,726.93 and $3,592.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.93 or 0.07882789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.06 or 0.99951316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.