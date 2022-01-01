ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $69,666.09 and $74,860.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,977,346 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

